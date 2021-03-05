Digix Gold Token Price Hits $53.93 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $876,024.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $53.93 or 0.00110759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

