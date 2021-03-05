DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DLH has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Parker purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.