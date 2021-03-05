DNotes Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, DNotes has traded down 71.9% against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $9,967.51 and approximately $26,943.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

