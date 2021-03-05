DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 306.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.15 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

