Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0491 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.00366775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,633,137,923 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.