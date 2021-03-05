Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

