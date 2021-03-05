Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $428.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $421.22.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.20. 31,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,603. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

