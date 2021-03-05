Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,326 shares of company stock worth $16,601,450. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Domo by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

