Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

