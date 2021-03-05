Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $33.58 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. American National Group accounts for about 1.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $33,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.