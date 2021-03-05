Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 177,501 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of Diamond S Shipping worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $10,148,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 6,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

