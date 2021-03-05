Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 261,902 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,441,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261,902 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises 6.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.19% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $139,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,787. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

