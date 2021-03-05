Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.99

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 5438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

