dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of dormakaba from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $$610.79 during midday trading on Thursday. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $453.00 and a 52 week high of $610.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.28.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

