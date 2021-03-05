Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.49

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.49 and last traded at $130.44, with a volume of 19689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

