DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.00

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 337274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.53.

About DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

