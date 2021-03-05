DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

