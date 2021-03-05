Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $43.89 million and $654,881.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.32 or 0.00756888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,246,629 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

