Dubuque Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

