Dubuque Bank & Trust Sells 389 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

