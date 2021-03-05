Dubuque Bank & Trust Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.94. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

