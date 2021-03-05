Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. 37,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,781. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Dundee Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

