DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 107,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

