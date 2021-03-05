Dycom Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,909. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

