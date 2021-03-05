Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.