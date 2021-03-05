Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $26,267.04 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $959.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

