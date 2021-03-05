E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,087,400 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 28th total of 6,004,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,543.7 days.

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. E.On has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

