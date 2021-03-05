Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.