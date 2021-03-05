Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.39.

ETN opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

