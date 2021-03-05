Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,250. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average is $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

