EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Up 162.2% in February

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the January 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHVVF opened at $0.19 on Friday. EHAVE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get EHAVE alerts:

About EHAVE

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.