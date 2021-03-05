Einsteinium (EMC2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.46 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $62.45 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00368960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,319,554 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.