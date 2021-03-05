EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASNB opened at $0.03 on Friday. EKIMAS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $935,472.20, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get EKIMAS alerts:

EKIMAS Company Profile

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EKIMAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKIMAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.