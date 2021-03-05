El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 155,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

