Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic stock opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.97 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock worth $169,074,364. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 31.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,347,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

