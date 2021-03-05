Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ECIFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

ECIFY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.