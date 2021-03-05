Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of EBS opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

