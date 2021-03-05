Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

