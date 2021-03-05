EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. Lowers Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,759,690 shares during the period. SM Energy comprises about 2.4% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. owned about 0.90% of SM Energy worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE:SM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,631. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

