Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Buys $105,275.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

