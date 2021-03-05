ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €11.75 ($13.82) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.92 ($11.67).

ENI stock opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.03. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €11.40 ($13.42).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

