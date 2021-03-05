Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 28th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

