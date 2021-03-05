Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Lowered by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 96,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

