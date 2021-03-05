Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monroe Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.