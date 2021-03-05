Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.