Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

GSBD opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,796 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

