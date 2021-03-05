Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veeva Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.52. 3,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,572. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

