Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

