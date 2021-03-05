Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

