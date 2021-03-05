Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Given a C$0.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE ESN traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.30.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

